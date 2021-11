CHICAGO (CBS) — With Chance the Snapper no longer swimming around in the Humboldt Park lagoon, it appears the fish in there have had some room to grow. Jarrett Knize pulled a potentially record-breaking bighead carp from the water there, posting a picture of his catch on Twitter. New carp record in Humboldt Park. pic.twitter.com/kdsgcNihfY — Casey Brazeal (@northandclark) November 10, 2021 The current record in Illinois for a bighead carp – an invasive species in the U.S. – is 69 pounds. Knize told “Outdoor Life” magazine he caught a massive carp in the Humboldt Park lagoon on Saturday, and once he found a certified scale big enough, it weighed 72 pounds and eight ounces. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will inspect the fish to confirm the new record.

HUMBOLDT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO