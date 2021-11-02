CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Football This Week: Week 10 has playoff implications Tigers, T-Wolves, Bears

By Clay Horning
The Norman Transcript
 4 days ago
Norman North’s Chapman McKown runs with the ball against Union earlier this season at Harve Collins Field. McKown and the T-Wolves will close the regular season needing a win to reach the playoffs against Southmoore inside Moore Stadium. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Edmond Santa Fe

at Norman High

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Harve Collins Field

Records: Norman High 4-5 (3-3 District 6A1-1); Edmond Santa Fe 5-4 (4-2)

Rankings: Edmond Santa Fe unranked; Norman High unranked

NHS keys: Not give up big plays. Not be entirely reliant on big plays. Don’t turn it over. Limit penalties.

The skinny: The district points are not in the Tigers’ favor in a potentiality that includes a trio of 4-3 teams — NHS, Santa Fe, Yukon — battling for the district’s last two playoff spots. Still, to have any shot at the Class 6A bracket, NHS must beat Santa Fe, who just knocked off Enid 35-25 following losses to Jenks and Broken Arrow. If Tiger quarterback Tias McClarty can throw for 145 yards and run for 159, his totals would reach 1,300 passing yards and 1,700 rushing yards.

Norman North

at Southmoore

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Moore Stadium, Moore High School

Records: Norman North 6-3 (3-3 District 6AI-2); Southmoore 0-8 (0-6)

Rankings: North unranked; Southmoore unranked

North keys: Play sharply enough to take care of business quickly. Play everybody. Maintain momentum heading into playoffs.

The skinny: Moore could have really made North sweat trying to reach the playoffs had it topped Owasso last week. Yet, it didn’t, putting all of the T-Wolves’ playoff destiny in their own hands. Beat the yet-to-win SaberCats and they’re in, period; though it would appear they’re stuck with the fourth spot in the district behind Union, Mustang and Owasso, in that order. The best thing North can do this week is use it to get better.

Capitol Hill

at Noble

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Noble Stadium

Records: Capitol Hill 0-9 (0-6 District 5A-4); Noble 7-2 (5-1)

Rankings: Capitol Hill unranked; Noble No. 7

Noble keys: Play well early. Play everybody. Maintain momentum by playing sharp. Stay healthy.

The skinny: The Redwolves have not won a game this season, have been shut out three times and have scored just six points three other times. So Noble’s going to win this one and, should Ardmore top Lawton Mac, be in a three-way tie for first place in the district. Yet, in that three-way tie, Noble would likely get the third playoff seed. Thus, what the Bears want is to win Friday and have MacArthur top Ardmore, thereby handing them the district’s second spot and home field the first round of the playoffs.

Lexington

at CCS

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Royal Field

Records: Lexington 3-6 (2-4 District 2A-4); Community Christian 7-2 (5-1)

Rankings: Lexington unranked; CCS unranked, but receiving votes in AP Class 2A top 10 and would be No. 12 if poll were carried out.

CCS keys: Play well, put game away as quickly as it can. Keep players healthy. Play sharp and maintain momentum.

The skinny: Lexington is coming off four losses, not scoring more than 14 points in any of them. CCS has given up more than 13 points only once (17) since an opening-night loss to Crossings Christian, which is leading District 2A-2. The Royals have pitched three shutouts, given up two points once, seven points once and 13 twice. Shutting out Bethel last week was a statement. That’s the defense CCS wants to take into the playoffs.

Little Axe

at Madill

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Blake Smiley Stadium

Records: Little Axe 0-9 (0-6); Madill 5-4 (2-4)

Rankings: Little Axe unranked; Madill unranked

Little Axe keys: Play competitively. Don’t give up big plays. Don’t turn the ball over.

The skinny: It has been a long and difficult season for the Indians, who have allowed at least 50 points in each of their last four losses. Madill isn’t going to the playoffs, but just beat Kingston by a point, one of the teams that hung half a hundred on Little Axe. The Indians began the season with a strong, competitive game. Perhaps they can still end with one.

raidersbeat.com

Unsettling Video Surfaces Online, Appears to be Raiders CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders 2020 draft is starting to circle the drain. A week ago, Henry Ruggs was arguably the best sophomore wide receiver in the NFL. Now his career might be over and he’s looking at up to 46 years in prison. The Raiders’ other first-round draft pick in 2020 was...
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

High School Football Picks: Second week of playoffs

The high school football playoff bracket in the class 4A was abruptly altered Tuesday when Clark was forced to forfeit its win last week over Spring Valley for a roster issue. Two players who were called up to the varsity squad from the junior varsity weren’t probably added to the roster, forcing the Chargers out of the postseason on a technicality. Clark’s result over Spring Valley would have been the program’s first playoff win since the 1990s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

The streak is over!

For the first time in over two years, Arizona football was able to experience a win with a victory over California on Saturday. “It’s hard to describe,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “First of all, there’s so much love in that locker room. They’e so excited. They were surrounding each other and dancing and cheering. They were so happy for each other. You felt so much love between them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Watch: Ohio State and Nebraska football players brawl before game

Players from Ohio State and Nebraska football teams got a little chippy ahead of their game. There is no love lost between Ohio State football and Nebraska football players. This isn’t quite on the level of the other Big Ten rivalries but both teams hate each other. That was evident with members from each side getting a little hot and bothered that led to a bit of a pregame scuffle.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach getting called out for hitting player in facemask

Washington and Oregon are in a tight battle on Saturday night in Seattle. At halftime, the No. 4 Ducks only lead the unranked Huskies 10-9. Tensions are high in the rivalry game, though, and that was evident after a sideline incident between players. As you can see below, Washington coach...
SEATTLE, WA
