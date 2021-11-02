Prep Football This Week: Week 10 has playoff implications Tigers, T-Wolves, Bears

Norman North’s Chapman McKown runs with the ball against Union earlier this season at Harve Collins Field. McKown and the T-Wolves will close the regular season needing a win to reach the playoffs against Southmoore inside Moore Stadium. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Edmond Santa Fe

at Norman High

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Harve Collins Field

Records: Norman High 4-5 (3-3 District 6A1-1); Edmond Santa Fe 5-4 (4-2)

Rankings: Edmond Santa Fe unranked; Norman High unranked

NHS keys: Not give up big plays. Not be entirely reliant on big plays. Don’t turn it over. Limit penalties.

The skinny: The district points are not in the Tigers’ favor in a potentiality that includes a trio of 4-3 teams — NHS, Santa Fe, Yukon — battling for the district’s last two playoff spots. Still, to have any shot at the Class 6A bracket, NHS must beat Santa Fe, who just knocked off Enid 35-25 following losses to Jenks and Broken Arrow. If Tiger quarterback Tias McClarty can throw for 145 yards and run for 159, his totals would reach 1,300 passing yards and 1,700 rushing yards.

Norman North

at Southmoore

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Moore Stadium, Moore High School

Records: Norman North 6-3 (3-3 District 6AI-2); Southmoore 0-8 (0-6)

Rankings: North unranked; Southmoore unranked

North keys: Play sharply enough to take care of business quickly. Play everybody. Maintain momentum heading into playoffs.

The skinny: Moore could have really made North sweat trying to reach the playoffs had it topped Owasso last week. Yet, it didn’t, putting all of the T-Wolves’ playoff destiny in their own hands. Beat the yet-to-win SaberCats and they’re in, period; though it would appear they’re stuck with the fourth spot in the district behind Union, Mustang and Owasso, in that order. The best thing North can do this week is use it to get better.

Capitol Hill

at Noble

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Noble Stadium

Records: Capitol Hill 0-9 (0-6 District 5A-4); Noble 7-2 (5-1)

Rankings: Capitol Hill unranked; Noble No. 7

Noble keys: Play well early. Play everybody. Maintain momentum by playing sharp. Stay healthy.

The skinny: The Redwolves have not won a game this season, have been shut out three times and have scored just six points three other times. So Noble’s going to win this one and, should Ardmore top Lawton Mac, be in a three-way tie for first place in the district. Yet, in that three-way tie, Noble would likely get the third playoff seed. Thus, what the Bears want is to win Friday and have MacArthur top Ardmore, thereby handing them the district’s second spot and home field the first round of the playoffs.

Lexington

at CCS

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Royal Field

Records: Lexington 3-6 (2-4 District 2A-4); Community Christian 7-2 (5-1)

Rankings: Lexington unranked; CCS unranked, but receiving votes in AP Class 2A top 10 and would be No. 12 if poll were carried out.

CCS keys: Play well, put game away as quickly as it can. Keep players healthy. Play sharp and maintain momentum.

The skinny: Lexington is coming off four losses, not scoring more than 14 points in any of them. CCS has given up more than 13 points only once (17) since an opening-night loss to Crossings Christian, which is leading District 2A-2. The Royals have pitched three shutouts, given up two points once, seven points once and 13 twice. Shutting out Bethel last week was a statement. That’s the defense CCS wants to take into the playoffs.

Little Axe

at Madill

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Place: Blake Smiley Stadium

Records: Little Axe 0-9 (0-6); Madill 5-4 (2-4)

Rankings: Little Axe unranked; Madill unranked

Little Axe keys: Play competitively. Don’t give up big plays. Don’t turn the ball over.

The skinny: It has been a long and difficult season for the Indians, who have allowed at least 50 points in each of their last four losses. Madill isn’t going to the playoffs, but just beat Kingston by a point, one of the teams that hung half a hundred on Little Axe. The Indians began the season with a strong, competitive game. Perhaps they can still end with one.