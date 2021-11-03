CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

Lawrence County approves sales tax to fund new jail

By Emilee Kuschel, Jason Brasier
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtIAd_0ckmHR2F00

MOUNT VERNON, Mo.- Lawrence County voters approved the sales tax to fund a new jail on Tuesday, November 2nd’s municipal election.

The Sheriff was asking voters to fund a new jail facility in Mount Vernon. If approved, a 3/8th-cent sales tax would put the sheriff, deputies, and inmates under one roof for the first time in at least 30 years. Sheriff Brad Delay says the county expects to spend $500,000 dollars this year solely on housing inmates in other counties.

Voters have their say on Nixa mayor recall, other issues in Nov. 2 election

He says the current jail, built-in 1986 can currently house 52 inmates but lacks the capacity to be able to hold multiple inmates charged in the same case.

Delay says it’s become an expensive and unsafe piece of property, citing instances of jail staff being attacked due to the jail’s outdated design.

“It really is a design issue more than anything,” says Sheriff Brad Delay. “If a jailer walks straight down the middle of that hallway, they still aren’t safe from inmates if they were to both come out on the sides, of being grabbed or attacked. Unfortunately, we have had some of those instances where jailers have been attacked. That’s something we obviously don’t want to happen. We want to protect everybody.”

He says the current jail also isn’t suited to hold multiple inmates under different criminal classifications.

“Based on their crimes, you can’t always fill all those beds because you can’t a potential murderer or accused murderer with someone who stole a candy bar from Walmart., so you can’t always fill those beds 100%. Because of that, we have right now probably 30 to 33 inmates in our jail that are supposed to hold 52.”

Sheriff Delay and the Lawrence County Commission say the money would be better spent on making payments to an all-new facility.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Rent slowly rises per month in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Springfield has seen a $20 rent increase per month in one-bedroom apartments and a $55 increase in two-bedroom apartments. “Nationwide we’re seeing rents up quite a bit compared to what we saw this time last year and this is something that is kind of unusual at this time of year,” Senior […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Fire Department reminds residents opening burning is not allowed in city limits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department is reminding open burning is not allowed in the city limits, except for certain situations that require a bonfire permit. According to the fire department, fire crews have responded to more than 300 calls for unauthorized burning this year. Please review the tips below for safe outdoor burning: […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
City
Mount Vernon, MO
Mount Vernon, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Lawrence County, MO
Lawrence County, MO
Government
KOLR10 News

Some Springfield children ages 5-11 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during Health Department briefing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With the recent availability for children ages 5-11 now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department held a press briefing on what that means here in the Ozarks. Leaders with the Health Department and area partners provided updates on COVID-19 cases, the vaccine clinic, and COVID-19 vaccines for children […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

2K+
Followers
924
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy