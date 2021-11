In the fall of 2017, something exciting could be spotted rolling about Disneyland’s Tomorrowland — Jake (J4-K3) was an interactive and autonomous droid character created by Disney Imagineers and unveiled at the D23 Expo earlier that year. Video of the little character wandering about, interacting with park guests quickly hit the internets as did concerns from Disney that the new land would be far too crowded to allow a roaming droid to move about, navigating through throngs of guests. Soon after his unveiling along with the official reveal of Galaxy’s Edge, not only did excitement about Disney’s plans for their Star Wars-themed land reach a fever-pitch, but it became immediately apparent that the little droid, despite all the hours of development and testing, and upon seeing how it was treated by park visitors, was never going to be a part of Disney’s lofty plans for that galaxy far, far away…

