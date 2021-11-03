Storment, Brock lead Lady Cardinals in romp

SALTILLO – Mary-Grace Storment is quite capable of being the No. 1 scoring option – but she’s not doing it alone.

The junior scored 38 points, and freshman Carlie Brock added 27 as Belmont rolled past Saltillo, 77-51, on Tuesday night.

Storment has inherited the go-to role from Macie Walker, who led the Lady Cardinals to the Class 3A state championship last season.

“Macie prepared me last year to take over the team – not take over, because we have a lot of people that can contribute, but I feel confident enough that I can do what I need to help my team win,” Storment said.

She scored 17 of her points in the first quarter, as Belmont (2-0) – ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal – established the tone early with its press defense. The Lady Tigers (1-1) committed a slew of turnovers, and that helped Belmont build a 44-26 halftime lead.

“Our whole motto is, ‘Defend to the end.’ We spend a lot of time on defense,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “We’ve got some very unfamiliar faces, a lot of really good pieces to the puzzle that we’re trying to put together.”

Brock is one of those unfamiliar faces. She’s Belmont’s new point guard, and her aggressive approach on both ends of the floor paid dividends for the Lady Cards.

Most of Brock’s points came on layups and runners in the lane.

“She’s finding her way, as far as the speed of the game and adjustments,” Higginbottom said. “She’s doing really good for a freshman, and tonight she didn’t play like a freshman.”

Belmont shot 41.1% from the field and had 34 more field goal attempts than Saltillo. Madison Gardner led the Lady Tigers with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Jolee Hamilton had 13 points.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Belmont raced out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never let up.

Point Maker: Storment shot 14 of 28 from the field and 8 of 10 from the line.

Talking Point: “We press four quarters, and we get after it as hard as we can. I think that’s what helped us so much, being so fast.” – Storment