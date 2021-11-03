CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saltillo, MS

Storment, Brock lead Lady Cardinals in romp

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n93w_0ckmFwzO00

SALTILLO – Mary-Grace Storment is quite capable of being the No. 1 scoring option – but she’s not doing it alone.

The junior scored 38 points, and freshman Carlie Brock added 27 as Belmont rolled past Saltillo, 77-51, on Tuesday night.

Storment has inherited the go-to role from Macie Walker, who led the Lady Cardinals to the Class 3A state championship last season.

»IN CASE YOU MISSED OUR HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PREVIEW:

  • Players to Watch: Boys | Girls
  • Preseason Basketball Rankings: Boys | Girls

“Macie prepared me last year to take over the team – not take over, because we have a lot of people that can contribute, but I feel confident enough that I can do what I need to help my team win,” Storment said.

She scored 17 of her points in the first quarter, as Belmont (2-0) – ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal – established the tone early with its press defense. The Lady Tigers (1-1) committed a slew of turnovers, and that helped Belmont build a 44-26 halftime lead.

“Our whole motto is, ‘Defend to the end.’ We spend a lot of time on defense,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “We’ve got some very unfamiliar faces, a lot of really good pieces to the puzzle that we’re trying to put together.”

Brock is one of those unfamiliar faces. She’s Belmont’s new point guard, and her aggressive approach on both ends of the floor paid dividends for the Lady Cards.

Most of Brock’s points came on layups and runners in the lane.

“She’s finding her way, as far as the speed of the game and adjustments,” Higginbottom said. “She’s doing really good for a freshman, and tonight she didn’t play like a freshman.”

Belmont shot 41.1% from the field and had 34 more field goal attempts than Saltillo. Madison Gardner led the Lady Tigers with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Jolee Hamilton had 13 points.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Belmont raced out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never let up.

Point Maker: Storment shot 14 of 28 from the field and 8 of 10 from the line.

Talking Point: “We press four quarters, and we get after it as hard as we can. I think that’s what helped us so much, being so fast.” – Storment

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Saltillo, MS
Sports
City
Belmont, MS
City
Saltillo, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
The Associated Press

Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Cardinals#Macie#The Daily Journal
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
POTUS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
331
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy