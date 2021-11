Disney has announced the opening date for its Toy Story Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort. The new hotel will open on April 5, 2022 and will feature a full slate of Toy Story-themed rooms and features for guests. In addition to oversized play figures of Toy Story characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bo Peep outside of the hotel, the lobby of the hotel is themed with a jigsaw puzzle floor, a board game ceiling, and other toy-like flourishes. Individual rooms for the hotel are modelled after Andy's room from the first Toy Story movie, with cloud and sky wallpaper and a Pixar lamp. The TV is framed in an etch-and-sketch, and the clock is made to look like an oversized Mickey Mouse wristwatch.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO