NFL

Pat Leonard: Deshaun Watson, Odell Beckham Jr. not traded despite NFL trade deadline noise

By PAT LEONARD
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — Deshaun Watson and Odell Beckham Jr. aren’t long for Houston and Cleveland, respectively. But neither star got traded out of town before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Watson was courted hard by the Miami Dolphins, according to sources. Fins owner Stephen Ross reportedly went as far as...

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL

