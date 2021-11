Activision Blizzard has been overtaken by Roblox as the most valuable gaming company in the US, despite the recent release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. As spotted by Gamespot, shares of Roblox increased by 40 per cent on Tuesday, following the release of its earnings’ report. The company is now valuated by the stock market at $62billion (£46billion), overtaking previous industry leader, Activision Blizzard, which stands at $52billion (£38billion). EA holds third place in the market with an estimated worth of almost $40 billion (£29billion).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO