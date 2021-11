Of the big four sports in the USA, the NFL dominates things, and the NHL, NBA, and MLB are left picking up whatever they can behind football. The NHL is growing and in the short term, the goal for the league has to be to become the true second sport in America, ahead of the NBA and MLB. A new TV deal with ESPN and Turner Sports will certainly help that, and the league also needs to look at alternative options for getting in front of people who may not automatically turn to hockey.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO