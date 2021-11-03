1. Give your plants a bath.

As colder weather approaches, you may find yourself daydreaming about cozy nights cuddled up by a crackling fire, roasting marshmallows, and gathering with friends and family for holiday celebrations. However, there's another hallmark of late fall and winter that you're probably less enthusiastic about: mice. These pests often make their...
For some people, gardening is not a day-to-day priority, but they still want all the ecological benefits and wellness that come from having an outdoor space that is full of life. Fortunately, there are options that generally require little care and can turn a gardening newbie into an expert. Bright...
Maybe it’s not as much fun as planting a cutting garden or garden full of romantic flowers, but foundation plantings matter. Foundation shrubs are those that you plant near the base of your house to soften the hard edges of the building and screen the sometimes-ugly concrete block or other building materials from view. An attractive bed of plantings adds curb appeal, but it should also be about planting what you love, not just throwing in the same old boring shrubs you see at any big box retailer. Foundation plants are a design statement, and they should reflect your personal style.
To some, gardening is associated with warm summer days and the feeling of sun on your shoulders; but if you live in a wet climate like I do then rain may be more likely to come down instead. The bright colors will turn dull as everything becomes soggy from standing...
We've experienced our first frost of the season, but experts say it's not too late to try and protect your plants. The best thing you can do is cover them or bring them inside, but if you forgot to do so, experts say you can cut off the frost burnt part.
Trying to sleep on a noisy street amidst blaring car alarms and crunching construction machinery is, in a word, terrible. So is trying to work, relax, or spend time with loved ones — which is why the World Health Organization first declared noise to be a pollutant back in 1972. And beyond banning leaf blowers, some researchers have weighed whether shrubs, trees and other greenery can help muffle the noise.
You may be tempted to focus on the eye-catching, tall thriller flowers when starting a container garden. But have you ever had spillover plants in your containers?. Choosing plants to spiller over the side of your containers can help soften their edges, creating a more professional and finished look. Have...
Roses, azaleas, gardenias, camellias and hydrangeas rank as the five most popular blooming plants in the region according to Allen Owings, senior horticulturist for Clegg’s Nursery and former LSU professor of horticulture. He spoke about one of those top five at the Gonzales Garden Club meeting on Oct. 6. He...
Faux houseplants used to be, well, a faux pas. Interior designer Jennifer Davis of Minneapolis was recently staging a house for a woman who had been trained in interior design 60 years ago. She said “her professor would roll in her grave if she used faux plants.” In her time, artificial plants were a strict no-no, probably because they looked as fake as they were.
California, particularly Northern California, is in its second year of a historically severe drought, the worst in nearly half a century. In Inverness, where I live, we have had less than half of our usual annual rainfall. Drought stress is painfully visible in the trees and plants in our gardens.
The right flowers can change the entire feel of your yard, and also keep bugs away. For example if you have an area that is mostly green but has no color to it – using some pink flowering plants would be perfect for adding some softness in an otherwise harsh landscape design!
With the weather turning cold, avid gardeners and outdoor adventurers can turn to indoor winter plants for greenery. Keeping your space green in winter helps battle seasonal depression, especially for people who live in harsher climates. Plants ease our minds and can even boost air quality. Whether you’re an indoor...
Some people are really into the idea of using plants to keep insect pests away. Plants can deter mosquitoes, flies and even spiders from making their way inside your house!. Take a look at these six spider-repelling houseplants for your indoor garden!. 1. Peppermint. Peppermint is a popular and potent...
Have you ever seen a shrub with long green thorns and yellow fruit that looks like lemons? If you answered yes, you have spotted a trifoliate orange plant. This column will describe trifoliate orange and discuss chemical methods that can be used to control it. The sources used include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Herbicide Options for Hardwood Management” and the North Carolina State University Extension Gardener publication entitled “Citrus trifoliata”.
The balcony is the perfect space for relaxing, but it’s difficult to grow plants. The temperature and light conditions are different here which means you have an uphill battle if want most flowers or vegetables on your balcony!. However, if you choose the right plants for your outdoor space and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the warmer temperatures this week, it's the perfect time to prepare your plants and gardens for the winter months ahead. One way to make sure you're winter-ready is to drain your sprinkler system. Mike Spencer, the President of Spencer's Lawn and Garden Center in Colorado Springs, says this step
