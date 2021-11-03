Bears' Roquan Smith: Delivers rare dud

The New Orleans Saints suffered their biggest loss of the season as they won their biggest game of the year on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints took home a heart-pounding 36-27 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champs that was marred by a knee injury to starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston’s injury is feared to be season-ending, but that didn’t stop the QB from dancing on crutches in the locker room after the win (Update: Winston’s injury is season-ending).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO