CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons

By DAVE HOGG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNhbS_0ckmCSWf00
1 of 10

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks ended a three-game losing streak with a 117-89 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

“Thank God we won a game,” Antetokounmpo said with a grin. “I was worried we were going to start tanking for the No. 1 pick.”

With Brook Lopez (back) sidelined, Antetokounmpo spent much of the time playing center on defense. He blocked four shots but doesn’t want to stay at the new spot.

“I learned today that I hate playing (center),” he said. “I have never appreciated Brook as much as I do tonight. Please come back soon, Brook.”

The Bucks also got 16 points from Pat Connaughton and reserve Jordan Nwora.

“We really needed this one tonight,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We talked about setting the tone on both ends of the floor, and I thought we did that. Obviously, Giannis was a big part of that, but we saw a lot of other guys stepping up.”

Jerami Grant led the Pistons (1-6) with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13.

“We know this is all part of the growing pains that a young team has to deal with,” Grant said. “That doesn’t make it any easier to go through what we’re going through. We need to get focused tomorrow, because we’ve got a back-to-back coming up against pretty good teams.”

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. He is shooting 13.6% (3 of 22) thus far and has missed all 14 3-point attempts.

“This was the young man’s second NBA game after being out for a month with a sprained ankle,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “Right now, we’re just trying to help him knock off the rust and get him some confidence in his shot.”

The Pistons stayed close early, only trailing 36-31 in the second quarter, but they couldn’t score consistently against Milwaukee’s defense. The Bucks finished the half with a 21-8 run to take a 57-39 lead.

Antetokounmpo, who played 27 minutes total, had 12 points and seven rebounds in the first half, as the Bucks outshot Detroit 47.8% to 34.1%.

“I thought we got off to a great start on the defensive end, and it built from there,” Connaughton said. “When we play that well on both ends of the floor, we are a dangerous team.”

Grant had 14 points in the half, including 3 3-pointers, but his teammates went 2 for 19 from behind the arc.

“We took 47 3-pointers today, which is about where we need to be,” Casey said. “But you can’t win by only making eight of them. We’re getting good looks — we’re taking shots I want us to take — but we just don’t have a lot of confidence right now.”

The Bucks expanded their lead to 29 points in the third quarter and cruised to the easy win.

“The starters went in there and did their jobs, which meant I was able to get them out of there earlier than normal,” Budenholzer said. “They didn’t want to run any more than they needed to run.”

CUNNINGHAM’S SLOW START

Cunningham’s 0-for-14 start on 3-pointers is the longest drought to start a career since Grant Williams went 0 for 25 in his first 20 games for the Boston Celtics in 2019-20. Cam Reddish also started 0 for 14 that season in four games for the Atlanta Hawks.

TIP INS

Bucks: Milwaukee beat the Pistons for the 11th straight time in the regular season, and lead the overall series 140-112.

Pistons: Since winning their only game of the season on Oct. 30 against Orlando, the Pistons are 0-2 with an average margin of defeat of 27 points.

Bucks: Host the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Pistons: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Comments / 1

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s desperate plea to Brook Lopez amid Bucks’ struggles

Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing Brook Lopez, that much is made even more clear after the Milwaukee Bucks blew a 21-point lead and lost to the New York Knicks by 15 points. To recall, during his postgame presser following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 27, Antetokounmpo pleaded Lopez to come back soon. While Giannis was smiling–looking like he was joking–he was serious in his desire to have their big man back.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Yardbarker

Check Out The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Saturday evening. View the original article to see embedded media. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks picked up their second win of the season on Saturday evening in San Antonio against the Spurs. The Bucks...
NBA
numberfire.com

Thanasis Antetokounmpo starting for Bucks on Saturday; Pat Connaughton to bench

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will start Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Thanasis Antetokounmpo came off the bench last time out, but that will change Saturday night. He will enter the starting lineup alongside his brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Connaughton will revert to a bench role in a corresponding move.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Detroit Pistons
kslsports.com

Jazz Forward Paschall Rocks Rim With Dunk Over Bucks’ Antetokounmpo

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Eric Paschall threw down a vicious putback dunk over Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo during the final quarter of Utah’s game against Milwaukee. The Bucks hosted the Jazz on Sunday, October 31. With 7:20 left in the fourth quarter, Paschall flew into the paint for...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 key things to watch for against Detroit Pistons

Things aren’t going too well for the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks at the moment! They’ve lost three in a row and all of those games came at home, being swept on their three-game homestand. So what better way to start six of seven on the road than going against a division rival in the Detroit Pistons!
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons blown out by Brooklyn Nets, 117-91: Game thread recap

Detroit Pistons (1-4) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-3) Where: Barclays Center, New York. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Pistons radio affiliates). Want more Pistons news: Download our free, easy-to-use mobile app on iPhone or Android. Slam dunk offer: Gain access to our most exclusive Pistons content all year long...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Newsday

James Harden's triple-double leads Nets rout of Pistons

Kevin Durant has carried the Nets early in the season while Kyrie Irving remains absent because he is unvaccinated, but Durant was ejected in the third period Sunday night at Barclays Center for an excessively hard foul to the head of the Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk. But it didn’t matter for...
NBA
Florida Times-Union

Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA's reigning champions, aren't necessarily letting fans down as they've been heavily impacted by injuries. However, a sub-.500 record through seven is not ideal, especially over throttling the Nets on opening night. That will give opportunity for the PF Jerami Grant-led Pistons. After missing time with...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks blow out Detroit Pistons, 117-89, at LCA

It's been the same story all season for the Detroit Pistons — they can't hit shots. That story continued Tuesday, as a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team came to Little Caesars Arena and handed the Pistons their worst loss of the year yet. Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were...
NBA
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweet Went Viral

Antetokounmpo's tweet said: "I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me. I’m a big fan, what a great performer." The two-time MVP's tweet has over 216,000 likes, 19,000 retweets and 1,000 comments. Meanwhile, the Bucks are 4-4 on the new season and are coming off...
NBA
wsau.com

Bucks Hammer Pistons

DETROIT, MICH (WSAU) — The short-handed Milwaukee Bucks had no problems handling the young Detroit Pistons with a 117-89 thrashing on Tuesday night. Milwaukee was once again without Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and now Khris Middleton. Giannis led the Bucks attack with 28 points in 27 minutes despite...
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks bounce back against Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 117-89 rout over the Detroit Pistons. Playing short-handed with Khris Middleton on the COVID-19 protocol and Jrue Holiday still nursing an injury, the Bucks dominated from the beginning as Giannis Antetokouunmpo led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

641K+
Followers
342K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy