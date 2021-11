ARKANSAS KID’S VAX PLANS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine to be given to children ages 5 to 11. Anticipating the approval before Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his state’s plans to roll-out a childhood covid-19 vaccination effort as early as next week, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero explained there are about 271,000 eligible children who could receive the vaccine which is roughly 9% of the state’s population.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO