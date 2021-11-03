River’s End

For all SAFFMontréal film descriptions, trailers & schedule, Click HERE. This year’s awaited festival will be a hybrid format inviting audiences into cinemas as well as online viewing of films, along with live Q&As from around the world. A platform for filmmakers of South Asian origin worldwide, the festival presents an eclectic choice of inspiring and thought-provoking films with a focus on the South Asian region and its diaspora. Almost every screening is subtitled in English and French. Film enthusiasts can look forward to 54 award-winning films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Iran, South Korea, Canada, and the USA, with short, long, documentary, and feature selections. This 11th edition takes place Nov. 19-28. Most films are available for free, including opening night at Cineplex Forum.
