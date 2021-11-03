CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I’m divorced. My wife will get half my pension. What happens if she dies?

By Karin Price Mueller
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Q. My ex wife will receive half my pension when I retire. If she passes before me, will I receive that half back or can she pass it on to a beneficiary, say my daughter?. A. There are many factors that determine how a pension or retirement benefits are distributed during...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 59

Rambling Man
3d ago

My ex made sure to grab her half of my 401k during the divorce. She completely missed going after my pension, which I am enjoying now that I've retired.

Reply(7)
13
Gwen Koziura
3d ago

Usually, the split of a pension is finalized when a divorce is final. Once the money becomes the spouses, you lose all control of the funds.

Reply
6
arty lange
4d ago

First thing you do is announce to the world that you want your wife dead…. It works 96% of the time (not).

Reply
12
Related
NJ.com

My ex died. Can I take over his pension benefits?

Q. My ex-husband passed in December 2020 and I get his Social Security now and his pension. I gave his employer a copy of his death certificate to see about his life insurance, which should have had me as the primary beneficiary based on your divorce agreement. Also they said my pension payments ended the month he died because the QDRO says nothing about what happens to his pension when he dies. How can I find out if this is right?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Relations#If She Dies
NJ.com

What happens with taxes if I transfer this home to my son’s name?

Q. I paid cash for a house for my adult single son. My wife and I live in a separate home. My son pays me for all the home’s bills and is paying me back for the house with a no interest loan. However, all the home’s bills and the deed are in my name. What are my federal and New Jersey tax liabilities for transferring the deed and bills to my son’s name?
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
FingerLakes1.com

What will happen to my social security when I die?

Many older Americans and their loved ones survive off of social security benefits. Some feel stressed or worried that their loved ones will lose what they rely on to take care of themselves, so what can happen if the social security beneficiary dies?. When someone is claiming social security and...
DRYDEN, NY
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: A spouse yearns to move closer to family, but goes years without speaking up

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: My husband and I have a toddler and want another child. Since college, I’ve lived away from my entire extended family. I yearn to live near them and give my child(ren) the experience of growing up near grandparents, aunts/uncles and cousins. I’m also the eldest, and feel the need to live closer to care for my parents.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

I Wish I Could Unhear What I Learned About My Parents’ Divorce

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a woman in my early 30s, and my parents divorced (amicably, from my perspective) when I was a senior in high school. It seemed to come out of nowhere, but I just chalked it up to them growing apart as people. I’ve never had a conversation about it with either of my parents, but they’ve always been civil to each other and both attend extended family events like graduations and weddings. My mom remarried relatively quickly, so even though I like my stepdad a lot, I’ve always thought he had something to do with it. But recently while talking about my upcoming wedding, my mom dropped a bomb on me and said that my dad had an affair for years and that’s what led to the divorce, and my stepdad didn’t come onto the scene until after the damage had been done. I was so shocked I just ended the conversation quickly, and I haven’t been able to process it. I don’t even know if it’s true. I feel like there’s a lot of detail I’m missing, but honestly I don’t even want to find out more details. I don’t want to think about it at all! What’s done is done and who is responsible for events of more than 10 years ago doesn’t make much difference to me. How do I move past this without finding out what really happened?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy