Memphis, TN

Police identify woman wanted for East Memphis bank robbery

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Charlo Archie is wanted for the armed robbery of the First South Financial bank on South Highland. (Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police identified the woman they believe is responsible for robbing an East Memphis bank last month.

Charlo Archie is wanted for the armed robbery of the First South Financial bank on South Highland.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman robbed Memphis bank in broad daylight

The robbery happened around 12:45 p.m. on October 25.

Woman robbed Memphis bank in broad daylight (whbq)

Archie is responsible for the bank robbery in which she implied that she had a firearm and threaten to shoot the bank teller if they didn’t cooperate, MPD said.

Archie took the money from the teller and fled the scene on foot.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Archie for Aggravated Robbery.

If you know where she is, please contact Sgt. D. Hudson or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

