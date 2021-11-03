Police identify woman wanted for East Memphis bank robbery

Police identify woman wanted for bank robbery Charlo Archie is wanted for the armed robbery of the First South Financial bank on South Highland. (Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police identified the woman they believe is responsible for robbing an East Memphis bank last month.

Charlo Archie is wanted for the armed robbery of the First South Financial bank on South Highland.

The robbery happened around 12:45 p.m. on October 25.

Archie is responsible for the bank robbery in which she implied that she had a firearm and threaten to shoot the bank teller if they didn’t cooperate, MPD said.

Archie took the money from the teller and fled the scene on foot.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Archie for Aggravated Robbery.

If you know where she is, please contact Sgt. D. Hudson or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

