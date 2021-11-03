CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
She'll Tear Your Soul Apart: Jamie Clayton Teases Hellraiser Makeup Process on Instagram

A few weeks ago, the internet was ablaze with news that actress Jamie Clayton would be taking up the role of the lead Cenobite in the upcoming retelling of Clive Barker's classic horror novella, The Hellbound Heart. While most articles touted her as the next Pinhead, the information was mostly false...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Barker
Person
Jamie Clayton
