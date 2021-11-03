CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

C.O. school districts urge allowing ‘test-to-stay’ option to keep more students in class, out of quarantine

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZZvW_0ckm7F9M00

'The vast majority in quarantine never end up having symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.'

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Under current public health guidelines, Central Oregon school districts say, students who have not tested positive for COVID-19 or show any symptoms still must quarantine, if they are found to have been exposed to others who have the virus.

Crook County School District Communications Director Jason Carr said the current quarantine requirement is a blanket approach and proposes another: the "test-to-stay" option.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, test-to-stay (sometimes referred to as "modified quarantine") is an approach that uses regular testing and contact tracing to allow students who have been exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting to remain in the classroom, while maintaining other layered prevention strategies, such as universal masking, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We just recognize that when you look at the difference in the number of actual positives that we have in the district amongst students and staff, vs. the amount the we’re putting into quarantine for 7-10 days, that's just -- that number doesn’t really jive,” Carr said.

Jefferson County School District Communication Coordinator Joey Prechtl said they also support the alternative and that students learn better with in-person education.

“I can say that the Jefferson County School District would welcome a ‘test-to-stay’ option in our district," Prechtl said.

Carr said the vast majority in quarantine never end up having symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

ODE Ready Schools Resiliency Manager Kati Moseley told NewsChannel 21, “The Oregon Department of Education has no quarantine requirements. Local Public Health Agencies (LPHAs) determine quarantine and schools are responsible for excluding students and staff whom administrators reasonably believe to have been exposed to a communicable disease.”

Across the Crook County School District, there are 12 confirmed cases of students that have COVID-19, and five confirmed staff cases. The bigger issue, however, comes from the fact that there is a total of 185 students and 10 staff members in quarantine. He added that much of the exposure happens outside the schools.

The Redmond School District now have about 75 students in quarantine, and says they support students learning in the schools.

The Jefferson County School District has 32 quarantines, three of whom are staff members.

Both Prechtl and Carr say the quarantines also worsen a shortage of substitute teachers. Prechtl noted that a number of principals have had to step into that role.

Carr said the way things are, with expanded quarantines, affects parents, too.

“When it comes to child care, parents trying to work, you know -- all those other concerns that are out there as well," Carr said.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon does not yet have a test-to-stay program or protocol, but is exploring the feasibility of that option in the future. As of now, they the OHA said, the state does not have the testing capacity to add the program.

The post C.O. school districts urge allowing ‘test-to-stay’ option to keep more students in class, out of quarantine appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘The virus sets the timeline,’ Oregon Health Authority director tells Redmond School Board

The Redmond School Board asked for some answers last week from Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials about when local school boards would regain control over such COVID-19 issues as mask mandates. They got an answer this week, but likely not the one they were looking for. The post ‘The virus sets the timeline,’ Oregon Health Authority director tells Redmond School Board appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
Crook County, OR
Health
Prineville, OR
Government
Crook County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Government
Crook County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Jefferson County, OR
Health
City
Prineville, OR
County
Crook County, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond Airport among 7 in Oregon getting American Rescue Plan funds to help concessions

Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Thursday that more than $13.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will be heading to airports in Medford, Eugene, Redmond, Newport, Klamath Falls, Lake County and Grant County to help them cover costs incurred during the pandemic and support rent and minimum annual guarantees for airport concessions. The post Redmond Airport among 7 in Oregon getting American Rescue Plan funds to help concessions appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes Library Board picks Bend’s Kirby Nagelhout to build new Central Library, update Redmond

The Deschutes Public Library District Board last Friday selected Bend-based Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company as the construction manager/general contractor for two bond-funded construction projects: the Central Library at the north end of Bend, and the Redmond Library in that city’s civic center. The post Deschutes Library Board picks Bend’s Kirby Nagelhout to build new Central Library, update Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Quarantine#Central Oregon
KTVZ News Channel 21

Amid Hunnell Road cleanup, Bend councilors review managed camp requirements

As winter weather approaches in Bend, homeless campers along Hunnell and Clausen roads are once again being asked to cleanup, move over and and make way for snowplows. City councilors discussed what's next Wednesday evening, as they seek ways to help them survive the winter months and find a path toward permanent housing and a more stable life. The post Amid Hunnell Road cleanup, Bend councilors review managed camp requirements appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KTVZ News Channel 21

Red Cross in Bend says farewell to longtime medical assistant

After more than 20 years of working with the American Red Cross, medical assistant Mark Vieu is retiring. He spoke with NewsChannel 21's Arielle Brumfield about his time with the Red Cross, the relationships he's built with the community and his plans for retirement. The post Red Cross in Bend says farewell to longtime medical assistant appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond has three concepts for improving the Central Dry Canyon, and wants your input

The City of Redmond and its Parks Committee on Thursday invited the community to provide input on potential park improvements in the Central Dry Canyon, an area that spans from just south of the tennis and pickleball courts to the north side of the dog park. The post Redmond has three concepts for improving the Central Dry Canyon, and wants your input appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy