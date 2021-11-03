CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

WATCH: Jorge Soler crushes jaw-dropping home run to give Braves early lead

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYn9Q_0ckm7BcS00

Jorge Soler gave the Atlanta Braves an early lead in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday with a home run that would make even Albert Pujols blush.

The right-handed slugger blasted a mammoth — and we mean mammoth ­­— three-run home run in the third inning that went over the train tracks and out of Minute Maid Stadium to give Atlanta an early 3-0 lead.

Soler flipped his bat and turned back toward his teammates in the dugout to celebrate the home run before he even started running the bases.

Statcast measured the home run at 109.6 mph and 446 feet, although that feels like a serious underestimation.

It was his third home run of the series — all of which have come in crucial moments for the Braves.

His first led off the entire World Series with the first at-bat of Game 1 en route to a 6-2 Braves win. His second came in Game 4 when he gave the Braves a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh after going back-to-back with Dansby Swanson.

Tuesday’s blast gave Atlanta the lead in a game that could allow for them to clinch its first World Series title since 1995.

The home run created a buzz on social media with many fans harkening back to a similar home run that Albert Pujols hit off of Brad Lidge in Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson reportedly opts out of contract

According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
Person
Brad Lidge
romper.com

Atlanta Braves Star Freddie Freeman Has The Sweetest Family

For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. It was an especially big night for first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has been playing for that outfit for 12 years and who, in a pure cinematic moment, caught the final out that sealed the World Series win for his team. His second team, actually. Because as far as he’s concerned, Freeman’s wife and kids are his first team. And they were right there to cheer him on in his big moment.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#Fox Sports#Statcast#Nlcs#Timkellysports
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Jorge Soler, Braves overcome Charlie Morton injury, top Astros in Game 1

HOUSTON — A healthy swing by Jorge Soler powered the Atlanta Braves to a smashing start in the World Series. In the lineup for the first time since a positive COVID-19 test, Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1.
MLB
12up

New Joc Pederson tweet is something Braves fans will love

For the Atlanta Braves, they've simply got to be on top of the world right now. After winning the World Series on Tuesday night, the club's first since 1995, the parties surely haven't stopped. The players deserve this moment. The list includes Joc Pederson, who posted quite the photo of...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
MLB
gaslampball.com

Freddie Freeman isn’t coming to the Padres

As Freddie Freeman rounded the bases after homering in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series this week, Joe Buck wondered out loudly whether we were seeing Freeman’s last game in a Braves uniform. Despite many Padres fans clamoring for Freeman to come to San Diego after the Padres seemingly kick Hosmer out, I laughed when I heard Buck say this because there’s no way Freeman leaves the Braves as a free agent this offseason.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Police Tried to Bounce Braves Reliever Tyler Matzek From His Own World Series Parade

The Atlanta Braves today had their World Series parade and celebration in Atlanta, and it’s always a great time. Happy for the fans that they get to experience it. It’s also always a great time for the players, who – if you’ll recall the Cubs from 2016 – often REAAAALLY enjoy the beverages along the parade route. It’s a part. Tip ’em back, boys. Be silly. Have fun. We’ve all seen it before. No big deal.
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

45K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy