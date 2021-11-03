WATCH: Jorge Soler crushes jaw-dropping home run to give Braves early lead

Jorge Soler gave the Atlanta Braves an early lead in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday with a home run that would make even Albert Pujols blush.

The right-handed slugger blasted a mammoth — and we mean mammoth ­­— three-run home run in the third inning that went over the train tracks and out of Minute Maid Stadium to give Atlanta an early 3-0 lead.

Soler flipped his bat and turned back toward his teammates in the dugout to celebrate the home run before he even started running the bases.

Statcast measured the home run at 109.6 mph and 446 feet, although that feels like a serious underestimation.

It was his third home run of the series — all of which have come in crucial moments for the Braves.

His first led off the entire World Series with the first at-bat of Game 1 en route to a 6-2 Braves win. His second came in Game 4 when he gave the Braves a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh after going back-to-back with Dansby Swanson.

Tuesday’s blast gave Atlanta the lead in a game that could allow for them to clinch its first World Series title since 1995.

The home run created a buzz on social media with many fans harkening back to a similar home run that Albert Pujols hit off of Brad Lidge in Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram