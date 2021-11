The Pacers left some good news behind before boarding their charter for Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. Caris LeVert returned to practice without restrictions and is now listed as questionable as he works to return to game action after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back. The team has since euphemized LeVert’s injury to a sore lower back and soon the silky scorer will be off the injured list completely and back in the lineup.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO