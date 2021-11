When you have ankle pain or weakness, you can’t just wear any type of footwear. For example, running shoes — aka some of the most comfortable shoes around — don’t always fit the bill. “High-top shoes are great for additional structure and support to prevent ankle injury,” says Dr. Dan Geller, a board certified foot and ankle surgeon and advisor for Kane Footwear. “Running shoes may not always be the best for folks with weak ankles as some can actually roll you out,” explains Dr. Geller. What Causes Ankle Pain and Weakness? What exactly causes ankle pain and weakness is complicated, since it...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO