Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Wednesday that officials would lift many of the coronavirus-related restrictions on outdoor and indoor events, starting in November. According to HawaiiNewsNow.com, Blangiardi said the city is moving forward with the eased travel restrictions on November 3 without the state’s blessing, but revealed all managed events will require attendees to be fully vaccinated, sans kids 12 and under who can’t yet get the shot.

HAWAII STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO