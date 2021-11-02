CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Booster shot confusion

metropolisplanet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal health departments address confusion about COVID-19...

www.metropolisplanet.com

somerset106.com

Doctors Recommend Getting A COVID-19 Booster Shot

As COVID-19 boosters become widely available health experts recommend getting one if you’re eligible. Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington emergency room physician, says it’s especially important for those in high-risk environments, those that are immunocompromised, the elderly and those in healthcare. Stanton said the boosters, which are additional doses of the vaccines, could improve one’s immunity against COVID-19. He said because the immune system is like everything else, if it’s not being used for that particular purpose, it starts to weaken. Federal authorities have given the green light to mix-and-match booster shots. Studies show Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients may get greater protection if they take the Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Stanton said the mixing and matching could help with booster rollout. He recommends getting whichever one you can. Some people may have concerns about potential side effects. In rare cases, heart inflammation has been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Stanton, however, said the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks. Stanton says the risk is much much lower than the virus itself. For more information on if you’re eligible for a booster shot and how to sign up, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
LEXINGTON, KY
WAFB

State health expert addresses confusion on mixing COVID boosters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The FDA’s recent announcement has people wondering what the studies show when it comes to mixing vaccine brands. They say if you’ve been vaccinated with one brand, getting your booster, if eligible, with another brand, is safe. Some of you may be wondering what the studies show when it comes to the so-called “vaccine cocktail.” Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state’s health department weighed in on this Tuesday, October 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Answering COVID-19 vaccine booster shot questions

Dr. Thomas Lombardi from St. Peter's Health Partners joined Spectrum News 1 to answer some commonly asked questions about COVID-19 booster shots. Health officials have given the green light to mixing and matching when it comes to booster shots. For example, if you received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Crookston Daily Times

COVID booster shots available at RiverView and Altru

RiverView Health will hold COVID-19 and/or influenza vaccine clinics in Crookston on the following dates:. • Thursday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinics, as well as the booster. You can get a COVID vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same appointment.
CROOKSTON, MN
Janesville Gazette

Booster shots urged for certain Rock County residents

The Rock County Public Health Department says certain residents should consider getting their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as officials prepare for a vaccine rollout for children age 5 to 11. People who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series are eligible to receive a booster shot if they are 65...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
brownsvillepress.com

Coronavirus booster shots available in Haywood County

Share Beginning today, the Tennessee Department of Health begins offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to some people. For those […]. To access this post please login to your account. If you haven't already done so, you can subscribe now to access the Brownsville Press.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
healththoroughfare.com

Is Natural Immunity As Good As The COVID-19 Vaccine?

Is natural immunity really able to protect you from catching COVID-19 as well as the vaccine?. According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, natural immunity is not as consistent as the immunity developed by receiving the COVID-19 shots. The CDC report, based on studies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLR10 News

Health Department creates vaccine booster guide to ease confusion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With the approval of all COVID-19 vaccine boosters, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a tool to help residents figure out if they need a COVID-19 booster. On the vaccine417.com site, residents can find a questionnaire is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC guidance distinguishes […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
metropolisplanet.com

Baptist Health Paducah

Pediatrician encourages hesitant parents to talk with doctors about COVID-19 vaccines for children. If you've been eager to get your child vaccinated against COVID-19, the wait is almost over. Tuesday, the CDC signed off on emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11.
PADUCAH, KY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH

