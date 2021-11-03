CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

VA-StHou-23-elected

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Wendell Walker, GOP, elected House...

Missing NC teen rescued after using TikTok hand gesture to signal distress

A missing teenager from North Carolina was rescued by Kentucky police after she signaled for help by using a hand gesture known on TikTok to represent violence at home, according to police. The 16-year-old from Asheville, North Carolina, was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday, according to the Laurel...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Beloved 'Dolphin Tale' star Winter dies at Florida aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said. The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by animal care experts who were preparing...
FLORIDA STATE

