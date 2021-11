Alabama Football coverage presented by — Henry Ruggs III is now facing additional charges in the tragic traffic accident that left a person dead earlier this week. According to a report by TMZ, the former Alabama star receiver is facing DUI resulting in death, 2 reckless driving charges and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is thought to be from injuries sustained by his girlfriend who was in the car with Ruggs III. All are felonies. The Las Vegas Raiders standout was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol. If convicted on all counts, prosecutors have said Ruggs III is facing 46 years in jail, according to the report.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO