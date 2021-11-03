CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

VA-StHou-23-elected

By The Associated Press
Democrat-Herald
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Wendell Walker, GOP, elected House...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Democrat-Herald

Letter: Did Youngkin really deliver an upset?

A DH front-page headline on Nov. 4 loudly proclaims “Youngkin delivers stunning upset.”. But did he? If you turn to page A5 of the same edition, you will find a little piece that declares “Biden distorts Virginia’s history.” And what that item reveals is that only once in the last 44 years has the party of the president won the Virginia governorship. That was in 2013. Democrats win when the president is a Republican, and vice versa.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrat-Herald

Doyle McManus: Biden's in deep trouble. He can still bounce back

When Joe Biden ran for president in 2020, he had all the advantages of a nonincumbent in a year when everything had gone wrong. Biden waged a careful, disciplined campaign, built around a simple message: He would end the pandemic, rebuild the economy and restore normalcy. After the chaos of the Trump years, that was enough.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrat-Herald

This morning's top headlines: Nov. 11

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died aged 85. SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years. Updated 4 hrs ago. CAPE...
KANSAS STATE
Democrat-Herald

Explainer: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won't leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn't stay long. It would prove "transitory,'' in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
BUSINESS
State
Virginia State
Democrat-Herald

Senate Democrats pick Scutari as leader after Sweeney's loss

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democrats in the New Jersey Senate picked state Sen. Nicholas Scutari on Friday to be their new leader after current President Steve Sweeney lost reelection to a Republican newcomer. The selection is the first changing of the guard in the second most powerful spot in state...
CONGRESS & COURTS

