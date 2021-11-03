School Board Meetings Have Become A New Battleground

Next week’s city and school election will determine who will hold three Washington School Board director seats, with newcomers on the ballot for two contested races. Kendra DeWolf and Mindi Rees are running for the District 5 seat that includes Brighton and the southern rural portion of the school district. DeWolf is a 2016 Washington High School graduate who participated in marching band, archery, and silver cord. DeWolf says her growing family with her husband is what inspired her to run for a board seat, and she shares what she thinks are the current issues being faced by Iowa schools, “There have been many challenges over the last two years, that have brought about the need to have students build emotional resiliency as well as the age old questions of how to keep students actively engaged while instilling critical thinking skills and motivating students toward achievement.”
