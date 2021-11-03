School Board Meetings Have Become A New Battleground

The Langdon Area School Board met Monday, October 18, for their regular scheduled meeting. At the meeting Superintendent Daren Christianson discussed the elementary school project funding. With the votes not coming through to fund this project in past years, money has been being saved in various areas and some federal COVID money can be used. With staffing being 65-70% of a school's budget, there likely will be no added teaching positions. The estimated project cost will be around $2.2-2.4 million dollars. The budget committee was in agreeance and recommended to the board that now is the time to move forward and get the project started. This will be a long-term project and not like what was discussed when the project was described during the votes. The elementary school heating project with Martin Mechanical was motioned and approved to get started.

