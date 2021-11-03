CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Board Meetings Have Become A New Battleground

By Clayton Sandell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe normally sleepy school board meetings of the past are no more. They are now becoming the new battleground in the culture wars. School boards are where angry voters are taking the fight. "Do your jobs and take the masks off our kids and stick to education," one man...

