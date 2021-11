The Thunder Basin High School football team was 3 minutes away from punching its ticket to the Class 4A semifinals Friday night in Casper. The Bolts, who went into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, were facing No. 4 seed Natrona County on its home field. Thunder Basin took over all the momentum after a 5-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Haliburton gave the Bolts a 14-7 lead with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO