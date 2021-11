The New York Knicks are showing why doubting them is a mistake. The New York Knicks are playing basketball in such a way that their fans haven’t felt this alive in years. No, seriously. The season isn’t even a month old, yet Knicks fans are already seemingly in postseason mode. Twenty years of misfortune finally seem to be over, so you know everyone’s being as obnoxious as possible. Imagine riding the New York City subway home after midnight after a night on the town and everyone’s taken the party to their respective train car.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO