CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

What can you do to help if your child is afraid of needles?

By Katie Park
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpQ8F_0ckm1DJU00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the approval from the CDC, local health departments say kids ages 5 to 11 can start getting COVID-19 vaccines as early as Wednesday.

“For parents who are choosing to get their children vaccinated, it can be hard on the parents as well as the kids. Nobody likes to get a shot. Most grown-ups don’t like to get a shot, but they’re able to control their emotions just a little better and keep things in check. For kids it can be very scary,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Director at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Kanawha County health leaders, parents react to CDC approval of kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

Like many adults, whether it’s a COVID, flu, or other type of shot some kids will experience needle fear. Dr. Robin Darnell with Kids Pediatric explains how she alleviates nervousness before vaccinating a child.

“The kids are a little bit anxious. Their parents are a little bit anxious, but we have a numbing spray that we use for kids old enough to understand. It makes your arm kind of cold where you get the vaccine. We offer them ice packs sometimes if they’re nervous,” said Dr. Darnell.

Dr. Darnell says parents who bring their child to get vaccinated can often become fearful watching too.

CDC advisory panel recommends COVID shot for kids 5-11

“We do simple things like we try to divert their attention. You know if they want me to, I’ll hold their hand, we have their parents hold their hand, we have them look away, we have them close their eyes, we have them deep breathe. It’s over so quickly that they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, that was nothing,'” said Dr. Darnell.

Doctors say they try to make children as comfortable as possible when receiving any shot. If you’re still deciding on whether to vaccinate your child, Dr. Sherri Young says she advocates for it as both a doctor and a mom.

“Being a physician responsible for the community, this is what I want for our kids, this is what I want for our adults. As a mom, I can tell you it is a difficult decision to make, but as a mom, I gave the vaccine to my daughter the day after it became available for 12 to 15-year-olds,” said Dr. Young.

If you’re worried about your child having a reaction to the vaccine, Dr. Darnell says you can wait in the lobby for 15 minutes before leaving.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Loudoun County to begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11-years-old against COVID-19

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County will start vaccinating children ages 5 to 11-years-old with the Pfizer COVID-19 shot starting Friday, Nov. 5. The county says appointments can be scheduled starting Thursday. To find an appointment click here. Vaccines will take place at Loudoun County’s Dulles Town Center vaccine site. The first available appointments […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Valley Health wants feedback on community health needs

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health System is asking people to fill out a survey in order to gather more information about the health needs of the community. It’s all part of the Community Health Needs Assessment which happens every three years. Valley Health partners with local health departments, education systems, and social service agencies […]
WINCHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy