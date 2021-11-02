CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

St. Pete election live updates

stpetecatalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 2, 2021 - Latest results: With 92 of 92 precincts now reporting, Ken Welch has defeated Robert Blackmon in...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weekly Challenger

Housing is on the ballot in St. Pete Nov. 2

ST. PETERSBURG — Our city faces a crucial test next Tuesday, Nov. 2, when voters will cast their ballots for the next mayor of St. Petersburg. The new mayor will confront several crises that are unprecedented in our lifetime as residents are being pushed to the breaking point. The COVID-19...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Blackmon
Bay News 9

Morning Briefing: Hillsborough GOP calls for audit of 2020 election, St. Pete residents and police work to curb gun violence and the state's infrastructure grades are set to arrive

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Wednesday morning will be pleasant in the 50s and 60s. Sunshine will be around for most of the day with clouds increasing late afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s again but it will feel nice. Our attention will shift to a strong cold front for Thursday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Weekly Challenger

Impact of structural racism in St. Pete

The Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg hosted an update on the structural racism study commissioned by the City of St. Petersburg. The Oct. 14 virtual discussion showed an acute challenge as a community regarding race and racism. Principal investigator and USF professor Dr. Ruthmae Sears (pictured) walked attendees through the two-hour presentation.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Precincts#Mhariel
The Weekly Challenger

Ken Welch elected first Black mayor of St. Pete!

ST. PETERSBURG — Under clear skies, hundreds of people packed into the Legacy Gardens of The Woodson African American Museum of Florida to watch history unfold as Ken Welch became the first African American to be elected mayor of the City of St. Petersburg. In 2021, 118 years after the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete decides: The city council race and charter amendments

Election day is in full swing in St. Petersburg, and in addition to selecting its first new mayor since 2014, the city will also decide four city council races and vote on seven charter amendments for the first time in 10 years. St. Petersburg residents are guaranteed to see at...
ELECTIONS
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg decides: The mayoral race

Election day is upon us here in St. Petersburg, and when the last votes are counted tonight, the city promises to look a little different than it did Tuesday morning – an inevitable change when selecting a new mayor after eight years. Here is what you need to know. Current...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete decides: Reactions to Welch’s historic mayoral victory

The wait is over, and the unofficial results are in – minus provisional ballots – for the 2021 St. Petersburg municipal election; here are the reactions from an historic night. After months – and for some, years – of campaigning, a mayoral primary that whittled down eight candidates to two,...
ELECTIONS
thegabber.com

Beach News: St. Pete Beach

Looking for things to do on St. Pete Beach this week? Here are three things you may have missed, curated for locals. Clams Ahoy: Are You Ready for the Chowder Challenge?. Chowder up! Think your chowder has what it takes to compete against the most cutthroat chefs in St. Pete Beach. Test out your recipe during the 7th annual Chowder Challenge at Horan Park on November 7. Between 1-5 p.m., chefs and cooks will compete with chowder and soup recipes; proceeds will go to the Veterans of South Pinellas County. Judges will award the best chowder, best non-chowder, best overall recipe and other categories. Besides enjoying the chowder, you can also enjoy live music, an auction and a raffle.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

No Santa Parade for St. Pete this year

November 4, 2021 - The City of St. Petersburg's Department of Parks and Recreation has canceled this year's Santa Parade "due to a significant decline in public entries," according to the city Facebook page. "Holidays in the Sunshine City" returns with the tree-lighting ceremony Nov. 27, and will include - during December - Snowfest, Santa in the Park, Santa's Calling and more.
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

Kriseman selects Moffitt to take over 800 Block; will build cancer center downtown

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has selected the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer and Research Institute Inc. to develop the 4.5 acres of the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue South. Moffitt’s penetration in the downtown St. Pete market would allow St. Pete residents to have a direct connection to Moffitt providers and services – an asset not otherwise available within the city’s current outpatient facilities.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy