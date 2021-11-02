St. Pete election live updates

Looking for things to do on St. Pete Beach this week? Here are three things you may have missed, curated for locals. Clams Ahoy: Are You Ready for the Chowder Challenge?. Chowder up! Think your chowder has what it takes to compete against the most cutthroat chefs in St. Pete Beach. Test out your recipe during the 7th annual Chowder Challenge at Horan Park on November 7. Between 1-5 p.m., chefs and cooks will compete with chowder and soup recipes; proceeds will go to the Veterans of South Pinellas County. Judges will award the best chowder, best non-chowder, best overall recipe and other categories. Besides enjoying the chowder, you can also enjoy live music, an auction and a raffle.

SAINT PETE BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO