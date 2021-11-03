CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sex Offender With Multiple Felonies Captured On Alabama Interstate

By Steve Shannon
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Law enforcement agencies worked together to apprehend a subject guilty of multiple sex crime felonies committed in Georgia. The...

wtug.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 WTUG

Look What A Little Boy Did At Chick-fil-A!

It is the time of year when many of us will actually stop and reflect on what we are thankful for in our lives. A moment captured with a picture at a Chick fil A restaurant says it best. Three police officers came into Chick fil A. When the officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
92.9 WTUG

10 Insane Alabama Laws You Probably Broke Today

I don’t endorse breaking the law, at all. There has been once or twice (wink) that I have gone a few miles over the speed limit. (Don't tell anyone lol) Laws are created to keep everyone in order, or so we think. However, many laws in Alabama are downright crazy even borderline stupid.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Northport, Alabama Mourns The Devastating Passing of Retired Sergeant

The passing of a family member is never an easy thing to deal with. The Northport Police Department is currently dealing with the passing of their fallen family member. Northport has recently lost an important figure in the community. In a Facebook post, the Northport Police Department made a post announcing the passing of retired sergeant Willie Prewitt.
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Livingston, AL
92.9 WTUG

Are Tuscaloosa, Alabama Driving Shortcuts Actually Worth It?

Why is everyone in Tuscaloosa obsessed with taking shortcuts while zipping around the city? It makes zero sense to me. I’m asking you to help me make sense of it all. I’ll admit the only shortcut I take is if I’m on Skyland Boulevard trying to get on 359. When the traffic is backed up (because people don’t know how to turn right on to 359), I will zip down Greensboro and then jump on 359. That shortcut makes sense.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Community Organization Partners With Tuscaloosa Police For Youth Event

After multiple acts of gun violence in West Alabama, this community organization stepped up to make sure the youth had something safe to do for Halloween. On October 29th, Lift Alabama hosted their Pre Halloween Jam. It was a free event for the youth ages 11-17 in Tuscaloosa. The event was completely free for the community and featured a live DJ, free food, and more!
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Sex Crimes#Sex Offender#Police
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy