Sex Offender With Multiple Felonies Captured On Alabama Interstate

Why is everyone in Tuscaloosa obsessed with taking shortcuts while zipping around the city? It makes zero sense to me. I’m asking you to help me make sense of it all. I’ll admit the only shortcut I take is if I’m on Skyland Boulevard trying to get on 359. When the traffic is backed up (because people don’t know how to turn right on to 359), I will zip down Greensboro and then jump on 359. That shortcut makes sense.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO