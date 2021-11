By: Shelley Bortz/em> MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — A gas station in Beaver County has been ordered by a federal court to pay nearly $300,000 in back wages to two employees after being found to have violated wage and overtime laws. The Department of Labor said Monday that the ruling comes following an investigation into the Monaca Sunoco located along Old Brodhead Road. Investigators found the owners allegedly failed to pay minimum wage and did not pay overtime rates to a husband and wife who lived and worked at the store. Investigators say the woman often worked 70 hours per week without any pay, while...

