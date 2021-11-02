Rep. Akland: Much to be thankful for

By the time you read this, I will just be completing the first year in my role as Executive Director for the Fayette Community Foundation – and what a year it has been! When I joined the Foundation, I knew it would take equal parts hard work, drive, and passion to serve the community. Throughout the last year, I’ve witnessed those traits times ten in the people who work for, with, and in support of the Foundation. They are the ones who fit their service to the Foundation into lives already full of day jobs, parenting, volunteering commitments, and more. They’re the ones who stay up late, show up early, and give as much as they can for us to get the job done – and I’d like to take this opportunity to highlight them and publicly thank them for their service.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO