College Football Playoff: Updated 2022 championship odds after first rankings revealed

By Caroline Darney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The College Football Playoff announced its first rankings for the 2021 season, and there were some surprises in the top-six teams. Georgia was unsurprisingly No. 1, followed by No. 2 Alabama. Michigan State snuck in at No. 3, with undefeated Cincinnati slipping all the way to No. 6.

While more than a few fanbases may be (rightfully) riled up after Tuesday’s unveiling, oddsmakers hardly even flinched with little line movement detected after the results were announced.

We take a look at the top-six squads from this initial CFP rankings to see where they sit with regards to their odds at winning the title.

All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (-110)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

No surprises here. Georgia is the favorite this season, and its defense is a huge reason why. The Bulldogs are coming off of a big win against Florida and have impressive wins over top-20 teams in Arkansas, Kentucky and Auburn already. Expect to see UGA stay in this No. 1 spot for the near future.

No. 2 Alabama (+270)

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Last year’s national champs are back, and they are in good position to try for the repeat title. Alabama has just one more game against a ranked team (at No. 13 Auburn on November 27) and potentially a matchup against Georgia in the SEC title game.

No. 3 Michigan State Spartans (+5000)

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State at No. 3 is the biggest shock of the first rankings. The Spartans are an impressive 8-0 and are coming off a huge win against No. 7 Michigan. Their next best win, however, is against a Miami team that has had many struggles this season and currently sit at 4-4. MSU has the seventh-best odds to win the title currently.

No. 4 Oregon Ducks (+4000)

(Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Oregon may be a bit of a surprise to some, but the win over Ohio State is doing a lot of work for the Ducks. Their loss to Stanford is still a bit of a head-scratcher, and Oregon has not played any other ranked team — nor is it currently scheduled to — this season. The Ducks are a long shot at +4000 and have worse odds to win a title than both the teams on the outside looking in.

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (+450)

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Buckeyes have the best odds for any team that isn’t named Georgia or Alabama, but their head-to-head loss to Oregon is a big part of the equation that is keeping them out of the top four. A November 20 matchup with No. 3 Michigan State (as well as a game against No. 7 Michigan) gives OSU a couple chances to move up, however.

No. 6 Cincinnati Bearcats (+3000)

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Cincinnati was snubbed. There’s no way around it. The undefeated Bearcats opened at No. 6, but have better odds than both No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Oregon. In the COVID-19 interrupted 2020 season, Cincinnati went undefeated at 9-0 and finished at No. 9 in the CFP rankings.

Yet again, Group of Five teams just aren’t getting any respect, and it’s getting harder to see any situation where they’ll finally break through.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

