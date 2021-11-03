College Football Playoff: Updated 2022 championship odds after first rankings revealed

The College Football Playoff announced its first rankings for the 2021 season, and there were some surprises in the top-six teams. Georgia was unsurprisingly No. 1, followed by No. 2 Alabama. Michigan State snuck in at No. 3, with undefeated Cincinnati slipping all the way to No. 6.

While more than a few fanbases may be (rightfully) riled up after Tuesday’s unveiling, oddsmakers hardly even flinched with little line movement detected after the results were announced.

We take a look at the top-six squads from this initial CFP rankings to see where they sit with regards to their odds at winning the title.

All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (-110)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

No surprises here. Georgia is the favorite this season, and its defense is a huge reason why. The Bulldogs are coming off of a big win against Florida and have impressive wins over top-20 teams in Arkansas, Kentucky and Auburn already. Expect to see UGA stay in this No. 1 spot for the near future.

No. 2 Alabama (+270)

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Last year’s national champs are back, and they are in good position to try for the repeat title. Alabama has just one more game against a ranked team (at No. 13 Auburn on November 27) and potentially a matchup against Georgia in the SEC title game.

No. 3 Michigan State Spartans (+5000)

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State at No. 3 is the biggest shock of the first rankings. The Spartans are an impressive 8-0 and are coming off a huge win against No. 7 Michigan. Their next best win, however, is against a Miami team that has had many struggles this season and currently sit at 4-4. MSU has the seventh-best odds to win the title currently.

No. 4 Oregon Ducks (+4000)

(Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Oregon may be a bit of a surprise to some, but the win over Ohio State is doing a lot of work for the Ducks. Their loss to Stanford is still a bit of a head-scratcher, and Oregon has not played any other ranked team — nor is it currently scheduled to — this season. The Ducks are a long shot at +4000 and have worse odds to win a title than both the teams on the outside looking in.

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (+450)

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Buckeyes have the best odds for any team that isn’t named Georgia or Alabama, but their head-to-head loss to Oregon is a big part of the equation that is keeping them out of the top four. A November 20 matchup with No. 3 Michigan State (as well as a game against No. 7 Michigan) gives OSU a couple chances to move up, however.

No. 6 Cincinnati Bearcats (+3000)

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Cincinnati was snubbed. There’s no way around it. The undefeated Bearcats opened at No. 6, but have better odds than both No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Oregon. In the COVID-19 interrupted 2020 season, Cincinnati went undefeated at 9-0 and finished at No. 9 in the CFP rankings.

Yet again, Group of Five teams just aren’t getting any respect, and it’s getting harder to see any situation where they’ll finally break through.

