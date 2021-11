Party Favor collaborates with Drew Love for his latest single, “Whenever You’re Around,” and paired it with an eerie music video. Known for his colorful hits that blur genre lines, Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Party Favor has captivated fans and played some of the biggest festivals on the planet. Since signing with Mad Decent in 2014, he has continued to release some of the biggest heaters in the scene, while further expanding on his own influences and putting his creativity on display. This has included his side project with Nitti Gritti, Sidepiece, as well as the new era of his sound that he introduced back in July of this year.

