CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Democrat Eric Adams elected NYC mayor

By The Associated Press, Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckk8s_0cklyF5D00

NEW YORK — Democrat Eric Adams has been elected New York City mayor after handily defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Adams is the Brooklyn borough president and a former New York City police captain. He will become the city’s second Black mayor and must steer the damaged metropolis through its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams’ victory Tuesday seemed all but assured after he emerged as the winner from a crowded Democratic primary this summer in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1.

Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol. He ran a campaign punctuated by stunts and his signature red beret.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Democrats Also Did Poorly in the Elections No One Noticed

Before Tuesday’s elections I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia gubernatorial election as a national bellwether. I stand by that: Governor’s races are the kind of election that shows the least correlation with national politics, and where candidate attributes and issues make the biggest difference. But if you’re a Democrat looking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
New York Post

Bill de Blasio’s parting Orwellian insult to NYC parents

“It’s theater at best,” state Sen. John Liu says of Team de Blasio’s parent-outreach drive on shutting down Gifted & Talented programs. “But theater is entertaining and not harmful. This evokes the worst portrayals of Orwellian government.”. Right, and that’s not even the worst of it. Mayor Bill de Blasio...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
editorials24.com

Bill de Blasio leaving slew of NYC crises for Eric Adams

Come Jan. 1, Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be handed the keys to City Hall — and a heap of problems left behind by Mayor Bill de Blasio, including a crime surge, union resistance over the COVID-19 mandate and $5 billion budget deficit, to name a few. “Eric acknowledged in his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Democrats#New York City Mayor#Democratic#Republicans
phillyvoice.com

97-year-old New Jersey mayor re-elected for another four years

Vito Perillo, the 97-year-old mayor of Tinton Falls, has won re-election in North Jersey and will eclipse the century mark before completing his second term in the Monmouth County borough. The World War II veteran and former electrical engineer with the U.S. Department of Defense, defeated three other challengers in...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
caribbeantoday.com

Caribbean Politicians Victorious in New York General Elections

NEW YORK, New York – A number of Caribbean candidates who were victorious in June’s Democratic Primary romped to victory Tuesday night in the general elections in the heavily-Democratic New York City. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, was re-elected, as well as New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly wins re-election

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov 3 (Reuters) - Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly fended off an election challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, returns showed on Wednesday, a day after voting ended in an unexpected nail-biter for the incumbent. Murphy, 64, became the first Democratic governor in four...
POLITICS
PIX11

Shahana Hanif becomes 1st Muslim woman elected to City Council

NEW YORK — New York City voters elected their first Muslim woman to the City Council on Tuesday. Shahana Hanif won Council District 39 in Brooklyn with 89% of votes and 100% of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. Hanif will represent Cobble Hill, Park Slope, Kensington and several other central Brooklyn neighborhoods. Born and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

2K+
Followers
924
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy