Long Beach will start offering COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11

The Long Beach Health Department will start offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 starting Friday, Nov. 5, city officials announced today.

The vaccine given to children in this age range is a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine than that provided to individuals 12 and older, according to the city. The vaccine will also be a two-dose course with three weeks between each dose.

“Giving parents the ability to vaccinate their children is a huge step towards defeating this pandemic,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Now everyone 5 and older is able to receive the vaccine and that’s 93% of Long Beach’s total population. It’s time to end this health crisis.”

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive their vaccine at the following city-run vaccine sites:

Houghton Park (6301 N. Myrtle Ave.) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus (Orange Avenue at Pacific Coast Highway) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays

Long Beach City College Veterans Stadium (5000 E. Lew Davis St.) Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays

All individuals under the age of 18 will need parental consent in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. You can find the consent form here .

Appointments for vaccine are strongly suggested. Starting Thursday, Nov. 4, people may visit myturn.ca.gov or call 562-570-4636 to make an appointment for kids between 5 and 11.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Today, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Centers for Disease Control also authorized the vaccine.

To date, 3,553 people from ages 5 to 11 have been infected with COVID-19 in Long Beach, according to city health officials. Of them, five have been hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 94 children ages 5 to 11 have died from the virus in the U.S.

“The two best things parents can do is vaccinate children who are old enough to receive the vaccine, and get vaccinated themselves,” said City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis.

As of Nov. 2, there have been 65,274 COVID-19 cases in Long Beach and 1,042 people have died from the virus, according to the city. City health officials say 71.1% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free.

