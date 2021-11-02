CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners land at No. 8 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

By Bryant Crews
 9 days ago
After months of speculation, the chaos has started. The Oklahoma Sooners were ranked No. 8 by the selection committee in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

Oklahoma sits behind four one-loss teams: No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan.

Alabama lost to Texas A&M on the road, while Oregon fell to Stanford after having previously handed the Buckeyes their only loss. Michigan State rallied this past weekend and gave Michigan its first loss.

Meanwhile, behind Oklahoma sit two of its next three opponents. Oklahoma State at No. 11 and Baylor at No. 12 will provide Oklahoma with the ammo it needs to make its case for the committee.

It’s completely reasonable to assume that Oklahoma was slotted No. 8 because of its lack of dominant wins and the fact the offense looked bad to pedestrian for almost half of its games.

However, since it has at least two top-15 opponents in three weeks, going undefeated through those games and likely beating one of those opponents again in the Big 12 title game ought to be enough to move Oklahoma into the top four and secure a spot.

It’s apparent the Sooners have taken notice and it may have just lit a fuse that could ignite Oklahoma on a run at the absolute perfect time.

A defensive leader, Bonitto seems to echo it was the right spot. Maybe hinting at them needing to take their game to the next level?

The most important thing for Oklahoma is this: winning every game in front of it for the next month will put it exactly where it wants to be. The coaches know this, the players know this. All that’s left is for them to get it done. We’re about to find out if they can.

#Oklahoma Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Texas A M#Stanford#Buckeyes#Michigan State#Baylor
