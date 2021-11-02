'Rocket League' is getting a BMW in time for the RLCS European circuit

Psyonix is partnering with BMW for the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) European circuit. Oh, and the BMW M240i will be available via the in-game item shop on Nov. 4!

For only $9.99 USD’s worth of credits in Rocket League, you’ll be able to pick up the BMW M240i. This offer runs from Nov. 4 through Nov. 10 for anyone eager to say they picked up a brand new BMW for less than what lunch costs on any given day. It also comes with neat add-ons like the Thundernight Metallic and United In Rivalry Decals, as well as a BMW Player Banner and the Bavarian Hat Topper.

Take a gander at what the BMW M240i looks like in Rocket League for yourself below.

To celebrate the M240i’s arrival, Rocket League is hosting the BMW Freestyle Tournament on Nov. 4 at 10 A.M. PDT (5 P.M. UTC). In this invite-only event, 16 of the best players will compete in a single-elimination bracket with a prize pool of $25,000 USD. That’ll happen over on Rocket League’s Twitch channel here.

Psyonix also recently hosted the Haunted Hallows Cup as part of the current RLCS season. So Rocket League esports sure is taking off lately!

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.