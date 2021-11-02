CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franktown, CO

Hike to the Former Dam that Caused the 1933 Cherry Creek Flood

By Kelsey Nistel
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that give people who are living in current times a peek into the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is the Castlewood Dam, which can be found in Castlewood Canyon State Park in Franktown. The crumbling stone ruins help to paint a picture...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Steven Bonifazi

Mile High City Mondays: Denver might host 2026 World Cup, Lunch options limited at Cherry Creek School District and more

(DENVER, Colo.) Top of the morning and workweek to you Denverites. Welcome to another Monday edition of the Denver Daily Round-Up. Hopefully, the weekend treated everyone right. Gray clouds are scattered throughout the sky this morning and are expected to continue all day. The temperature will rise quite a bit and then decline steeply, with a forecast high of 77°F and the low is 40°F.
DENVER, CO
Gephardt Daily

Lower City Creek Trail in SLC closed after flood damage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lower City Creek Trail in Salt Lake City is closed due to flood damage, officials said Wednesday. “We are aware that a washout on Bonneville Boulevard caused by recent rain events has impacted a section of the Lower City Creek Trail,” said a tweet from SLC Public Lands. “The trail will be closed for the time being. We’ll work with other city teams to repair the damage.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
Centennial, CO
Government
Franktown, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Franktown, CO
Emporia gazette.com

Peyton Creek Dam under algae watch

Part of Chase County is under a watch for blue-green algae in the water for the fourth weekend in a row. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment renewed an algae watch Thursday for Peyton Creek Dam #104. That means an algae bloom is either present or likely to develop.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
94.3 The X

Look: Unique Geodesic Dome House in the Trees in Colorado

Take a look at this unique Geodesic dome house in the trees in Colorado. Colorado has tons of interesting Airbnbs, from cabins that sit 8,200 high on a lake, to glamping on 80 acres surrounded by red rocks, to this dome home. Your next getaway could be spent in the trees in Vail in a geodesic dome house.
COLORADO STATE
KYTV

City leaders in Harrison consider removing dam to restore Crooked Creek

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A plan is in the works to remove a lake alongside downtown Harrison and restore Crooked Creek as a free-flowing stream. Mayor Jerry Jackson said the Arkansas Department of Transportation offered to remove a 10-foot-tall weir, or low-head dam, that created Lake Harrison to restore Crooked Creek. It would look something like the natural state it resembled in 1961. Work will cost about $2.2 million.
outdoors.org

French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dam#Power Lines#Hike#The Cherry Creek Flood
94.3 The X

Might We See the Return of ‘Loveland Indians’ and Others With New Lawsuit?

It's been a very big argument around the area, especially when Loveland High School changed from Indians to Red Wolves. Will this suit bring back Indians, and others?. When I graduated from Loveland High School in 1985, we were the Indians, and the mascot remained that way for another 30+ years, until October of 2020, when Thompson School District announced that the Indians mascot would be changed to the 'Red Wolves.'
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Clocks Fall Back 1 Hour Sunday, Starting 70 Days With Sunsets Before 5 P.M. In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The sun will set in Denver just a little before 6 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the last sunset of the year that takes place after 5 p.m. thanks to the end of daylight saving time. Daylight saving officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, and that means the beginning of sunsets before 5 p.m. in parts of Colorado, including Denver. After Saturday, the metro area won’t see a 5 p.m. sunset again until the middle of January. (credit: CBS) If you have any clocks around the house that need to be changed manually, such as on appliances, don’t forget to set them back an hour before going to bed on Saturday. Make sure to change the clock in your vehicle too. It’s also a great time to check and replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. (credit: Yoon S. Byun/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Milk Spills Into Pennsylvania Park’s Creek After Truck Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KDKA) – Milk is flowing through a national park’s creek in Pennsylvania after a truck accident. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection took a photo of a milky-looking creek in Valley Forge National Historical Park on the eastern side of the state. A milk truck accident on Route 202 spilled a large amount of milk into Valley Creek, the park said, meaning that milky water may be flowing through the park. The DEP told the park there’s no hazard warning. The milky color is expected to wash away over the next day or so. Officials are monitoring the stream over the next few days for potential impacts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: November? Front Range Temperatures Reach The 70s The Next Three Days

DENVER (CBS4) – This week will end more than 30 degrees warmer than it started. The chilly weather from Halloween a now a distant memory has temperatures have soared far above normal for early November. (source: CBS) Denver should reach at least 72 degrees on Friday and most areas east of the mountains will also be in the 70s. Meanwhile the high country will also be warm for November with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s with gusty winds especially above 10,000 feet. (source: CBS) The strongest wind in the mountains will be along the Continental Divide. Mountain towns like Silverthorne, Estes Park,...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado Reportedly Now Has Less Than 100 Available ICU Beds

For the first time since even the start of the pandemic, Colorado hospitals are facing an incredible threat. According to the Director of Reporting for 9News, Chris Vanderveen, Colorado reportedly now has less than 100 ICU beds available. This news follows a new and specific executive health orders Governor Jared...
COLORADO STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma construction company investigating after employee fatally falls into silo of hot asphalt

The company is now looking into whether the man was wearing proper safety equipment at the time of the fall. "[We're] still trying to determine what safety gear was in process but there generally would be a harness or safety equipment," said company spokesperson Jeffrey Taylor. "We have mandatory hats, gloves and safety ware, especially fall protection, and so that would have been in play while this individual was doing the maintenance work."
OKLAHOMA STATE
outdoors.org

EARLY MORNING ROCK CREEK PARK HIKE

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us for an early morning hike! Explore Rock Creek Park and start off your Friday with a hike. We'll take a 2.5-mile loop on a wide but rocky and rooty trail on a route that includes a couple short climbs and nice river views. This hike is rated easy. The trailhead is accessible by bike, car, foot, or metro bus (16th Street routes). Details will be included in your confirmation email. Online registration on AMC's website is required for EACH PARTICIPANT. The registration process includes completion of the AMC liability waiver. Your registration will be confirmed by email from the hike leader; the email will include details about the trip, public transportation options, and the meeting point. AMC membership is NOT required. Group size is limited to 8 people, including the leader.
LIFESTYLE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy