Hike to the Former Dam that Caused the 1933 Cherry Creek Flood

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us for an early morning hike! Explore Rock Creek Park and start off your Friday with a hike. We'll take a 2.5-mile loop on a wide but rocky and rooty trail on a route that includes a couple short climbs and nice river views. This hike is rated easy. The trailhead is accessible by bike, car, foot, or metro bus (16th Street routes). Details will be included in your confirmation email. Online registration on AMC's website is required for EACH PARTICIPANT. The registration process includes completion of the AMC liability waiver. Your registration will be confirmed by email from the hike leader; the email will include details about the trip, public transportation options, and the meeting point. AMC membership is NOT required. Group size is limited to 8 people, including the leader.
