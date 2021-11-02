CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia leads the way in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2021 as Cincinnati is snubbed

By Caroline Darney
The initial 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday evening, and the Georgia Bulldogs took the top spot as expected. Georgia (8-0) is one of six unbeaten teams left in college football and has wins over Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Clemson this season.

No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Oregon rounded out the teams that would make the CFP if the season ended today. Ohio State snuck into the No. 5 spot, followed by No. 6 Cincinnati.

Undefeated Cincinnati is the biggest snub of the reveal as the Group-of-5 program was left out of the top-4 behind three one-loss teams (Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State).

There is still a lot of season left to play, and the rankings will continue to evolve. Per the NCAA, the 2020 season was the “first time the top four in the first rankings all made the CFP.” Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State were ranked Nos. 1-4, respectively, in the first rankings last season, with all four making the CFP. The Crimson Tide would go on to win the program’s third title in the CFP era.

Here are the full initial rankings.

