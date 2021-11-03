1 dead, 1 charged with murder following shooting at Greenville apartment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead and another man is charged with murder following a shooting at a Greenville apartment Tuesday evening.

Greenville Police responded to Park at Sorrento Apartments located at 660 Halton Road in reference to a firearm discharging with a possible victim.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the apartment who had sustained a gunshot wound and was in serious condition.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. That person has been identified by the coroner’s office as 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell Edinger, of Greenville. He died of a gunshot wound and the incident has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Greenville Police charged Thomas Deane Jenkins with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to arrest warrants, Jenkins admitted to shooting Edinger as Edinger was entering their shared apartment.

Jenkins is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

