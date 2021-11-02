CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mondelez Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Mondelez announced earnings per share of $0.71 on revenue of $7.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS...

www.investing.com

MarketWatch

Chemours stock rallies 8% on Q3 beat, raised guidance

Shares of Chemours Co. rose more than 8% in the extended session Thursday after the chemicals company reported third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Chemours said it earned $214 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with $76 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS matched the GAAP EPS at $1.27. Revenue rose 36% to $1.7 billion. FactSet consensus called for EPS of $1.01 on sales of $1.6 billion. Chemours raised its EBITDA guidance to between $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion, compared with a previous guidance of between $1.10 billion and $1.25 billion. It called for adjusted EPS between $3.93 and $4.13, compared with a prior forecast of between $2.84 and $3.56. Chemours lowered its capex guidance lowered to about $325 million, from about $350 million previously. The stock ended the regular trading day down 2.1%.
Fomento Economico Mexicano Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3

Investing.com - Fomento Economico Mexicano reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Fomento Economico Mexicano announced earnings per share of Mex$16.1 on revenue of Mex$142.44B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of Mex$17.43 on revenue of Mex$139.7B. Fomento Economico Mexicano shares are...
Zacks.com

MoneyGram (MGI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

MGI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.5%. Earnings were down 18.8% year over year. Year over year, earnings declined due to lower revenues and a rise in operating expenses. MoneyGram International Inc. Price, Consensus and...
Zacks.com

Vocera (VCRA) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues

VCRA - Free Report) reported healthy third-quarter 2021 results with both the bottom line and top line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Higher revenues, software strength, and broad-based growth across its business supported by dynamic business fundamentals drove Vocera’s quarterly performance. Bottom Line. On a GAAP basis, net income...
Entrepreneur

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.38%. A quarter...
