Monroe County Legislature: Could we see a shift in the balance of power?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Perhaps the most consequential of the local election results is the balance of power in the Monroe County Legislature.

2021 marks the first year since 2015 that all 29 seats in the legislature were up for grabs, and Republicans came into Tuesday with a slim one seat lead, 15-14.

As of Tuesday, 22 of the 29 seats were contested; with Democrats securing five of the seats with unopposed races before polls closed, while the Republicans secured two.

With all precincts reporting, it looks like three races remain too close too call on election night and could be decided by absentee ballots, which can be accepted by mail to the Board of Elections through November 9. According to the unofficial tally Tuesday, Republicans would only need to win one of the three races that were too close to call to maintain their majority.

