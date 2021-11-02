CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Silver: Bulls Back in Control

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors in the precious metals sector have had a very disappointing year thus far, watching the price of silver (SLV) crumble from a high of $30.00/oz in Q1 to just $23.75/oz week. Taylor Dart explains why this could be a buying opportunity with rock-bottom sentiment.Investors in the precious metals sector have...

www.investing.com

investing.com

With Silver, Patience Pays

There is much talk about why silver hasn’t performed this year. What is overlooked is that the time increment of a year is random. Looking over the last 20 months, silver had a stunning performance. It more than doubled in price to where it is trading now. How often does that happen in precious metals?
BUSINESS
investing.com

A Critical Look At Gold Sentiment

Ask any gold bull about Gold sentiment, and they’d tell you it’s bearish. Generally, that is correct. Stocks are back at new highs again, crypto is threatening to break higher, and the US dollar has trended up for months. More importantly, Gold and gold stocks have been in a downtrend for 15 months.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: Price recovers to $2 as bulls regain control

Cardano price analysis indicates a bullish trend. The ADA price has recovered to $2. Support is present at $1.99. The Cardano price analysis is on the bullish side today as the price has recovered to $2 after yesterday’s loss. For the past month, the ADA/USD price has mostly remained above $2, but the 27th Octobers bears market plunged the price down to $1.91, and ADA remained below the $2 psychological mark for the next six days, i.e., till 2nd November. A breakout above $2 was observed on 3rd November when ADA/USD reached back $2.06 but was declined again yesterday on 4th November. Today again, bulls are dominating the market and have recovered the price to $2.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver pull back ahead of FOMC conclusion Wed. PM

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are down in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, with silver sharply lower....
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC to retest $196 resistance as bulls gain control

Litecoin price analysis shows a bullish pattern. Strong support is present at $191. Strong resistance is found at $196. The Litecoin price analysis reveals bulls are trying to take the price higher. LTC was slowly recovering from yesterday’s loss when the price stooped down from $196.3 to $190.2. As the litecoin is in bullish mode from 29th September, LTC/USD is still in the green zone.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-day SMA

Silver gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. Any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the $24.00 mark. Silver edged higher on the first day of...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

Synthetic Price analysis:-The bulls failed to break the resistance, now the bears taking the control can bulls push back?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the price is at the resistance, and the bulls are trying their best to break the resistance, but the bears are keeping the pressure near the resistance. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the resistance or head towards the support. First, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction anytime soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 61, and the RSI line is pointing towards the overbought zone of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight against the bears. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is below the 50MA, also the 50MA,20MA is below the 100MA, which is a bearish trend.
MARKETS
investing.com

The Little Enjin That Could: This Crypto Is Steaming Ahead

Here is the longer-term chart, which is still terrific. Fantom Could Rebound To New All-Time Highs By Ali Martinez - Nov 07, 2021. Fantom’s recent price action suggests that it could make a move toward new all-time highs.Key Takeaways Fantom suffered a steep correction after reaching new all-time... Crypto Gaming...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Since rising inflation, a decline in overall productivity, and an expanding trade deficit could heighten stock market volatility in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on high-yielding dividend stocks Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) and ABB Ltd (ABB) to ensure a steady income stream. These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary rating system.Companies that pay dividends are generally well established and relatively less subject to market risks. Brian Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist, stated, “Elevated cash levels, below average payout ratios...and an unprecedented recovery in corporate earnings are setting the stage for an extended rebound in shareholder distribution.”
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Top Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Growth investors have reason to look at Canadian tech stocks right now. For one, Canadian technology companies can be overlooked by global investors due to the size of the market. Additionally, these companies are less covered and provide more potential upside in a speculative bull market. Accordingly, for investors who...
STOCKS
investing.com

DeFi can be 100 times larger than today in 5 years

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a natural product made possible by blockchain technology and has the right and ready infrastructure to propel the technology to a bigger playing field. The space has grown by leaps and bounds since the Ethereum network went live in July 2015, with Ethereum network transactions growing by 33x to 1.2 million per day currently, and blockchain transactions would exceed millions per day if other chains were included.
MARKETS
investing.com

Ethereum Update: Bulls Have Smooth Sailing, But Watch For Chart Break

Ethereum Update: Bulls Have Smooth Sailing, But Watch For Chart Break. Fantom Could Rebound To New All-Time Highs By Ali Martinez - Nov 07, 2021. Fantom’s recent price action suggests that it could make a move toward new all-time highs.Key Takeaways Fantom suffered a steep correction after reaching new all-time...
STOCKS
investing.com

Finance Redefined: Avalanche launches $200M fund, wXRP to debut on Ethereum Oct. 29–Nov. 5

Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter. Finance Redefined: Avalanche launches $200M fund, wXRP to debut on Ethereum Oct. 29–Nov. 5. China’s Digital Currency Sees User Uprise as Transactions Close to $10 Billion By CoinQuora - Nov 07, 2021. China’s Digital Currency was used in transactions amounting...
STOCKS
investing.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Hold Rating for LTC Properties

Berenberg Bank analyst Connor Siversky maintained a Hold rating on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $35, which is approximately 3.46% above the present share price of $33.83. Siversky expects LTC Properties to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
MARKETS
investing.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Global Payments Inc.

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Bryan Keane maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Inc. on Tuesday, setting a price target of $237, which is approximately 73.31% above the present share price of $136.75. Keane expects Global Payments Inc. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the fourth...
MARKETS

