Silver: Bulls Back in Control

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the price is at the resistance, and the bulls are trying their best to break the resistance, but the bears are keeping the pressure near the resistance. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the resistance or head towards the support. First, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction anytime soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 61, and the RSI line is pointing towards the overbought zone of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight against the bears. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is below the 50MA, also the 50MA,20MA is below the 100MA, which is a bearish trend.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO