Western Digital vs. NetApp: Which Data Stock is a Better Buy?

The shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) currently trade at $36 per share, which is 6% above its pre-Covid level. On the other hand, shares of Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH) are trading at $41 per share, which is 12% above its pre-Covid level. Does that make VIAC a better stock pick compared to DISH? Both companies belong to the media industry, with one being a new entrant in streaming and the other focusing on 5G technology. ViacomCBS is a bigger company, with its market cap and revenue base being higher than Dish Network. However, DISH has exhibited much better revenue growth, margin improvement, and a stronger balance sheet. These factors have helped it command a better valuation multiple (P/E) of 9.2x as against 7.6x for VIAC. Dish Network is better placed for further rise considering its latest deal with Amazon.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO