VA-StHou-49-elected

New Jersey Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli said Friday he spoke to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and conceded the election, but he added that he plans to run again in four years. Murphy became the first Democrat in 44 years to win reelection in the Nov. 2 election, but the margin with Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member, was just nearly 3 points — much closer than public polls indicated the contest would be in a state where Democrats have 1 million more registered voters.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 HOURS AGO