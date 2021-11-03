CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-02 22:25:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-07 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Polk FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, East Polk County. In North Carolina, Cherokee and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
POLK COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Summer Lake and Paisley as well as the higher terrain. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Sunday afternoon high tide at Toke Point is forecast to peak near 11.8 feet. Flooding impacts likely to be lower than Saturday.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, PALMER DIVIDE, EASTERN ELBERT COUNTY BELOW 6000 FEET, LINCOLN COUNTY AND WASHINGTON COUNTY Winds have decreased and are less than 20 mph, therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. It will remain very dry through tonight and again Sunday when relative humidities will fall into the single digits.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-07 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-08 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...027...041...079...252...253 AND 254 Conditions will rapidly improve at sunset as temperatures drop and winds weaken.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 02:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-07 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 20:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water...and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 6 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 5 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Do not enter or approach the water due to the risk of being swept away. Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet will result in dangerous surf conditions. Do not enter or approach the water due to the risk of being swept away. In addition, the large breaking waves may result in beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/11 PM 6.5 1.9 1.5 1 NONE 07/10 AM 8.2 3.6 1.5 1 MODERATE 07/10 PM 5.9 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 08/11 AM 7.8 3.2 1.3 1 MODERATE 08/11 PM 5.3 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 09/12 PM 6.5 1.9 0.4 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/12 AM 2.8 0.8 1.2 4 NONE 07/12 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 5 MINOR 08/12 AM 2.6 0.6 1.0 5 NONE 08/12 PM 3.2 1.2 1.1 4 MINOR 09/01 AM 2.6 0.6 1.0 2 NONE 09/01 PM 2.6 0.6 0.6 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/10 PM 4.2 1.2 1.4 4 NONE 07/10 AM 5.0 2.0 1.3 4-5 MODERATE 07/10 PM 4.2 1.2 1.5 4 NONE 08/11 AM 4.9 1.9 1.4 4 MINOR 08/11 PM 3.7 0.7 1.1 2 NONE 09/12 PM 3.9 0.9 0.6 1 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-09 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally a foot above 6500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Interstate 5 from just south of Weed to Mt Shasta City and Black Butte Summit, Highway 89 east of Mount Shasta including Snowman Summit and McCloud, Highway 3 south of Callahan and Scott Mountain Summit, and Etna Summit on Sawyers Bar Road. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over untreated roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and also the Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds and heavy snow could cause tree damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 22:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-07 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 feet or higher in the surf zone. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches, Coastal Jasper, and Beaufort. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 14:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-07 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow continued above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

