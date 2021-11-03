Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 20:29:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water...and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 6 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 5 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Do not enter or approach the water due to the risk of being swept away. Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet will result in dangerous surf conditions. Do not enter or approach the water due to the risk of being swept away. In addition, the large breaking waves may result in beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/11 PM 6.5 1.9 1.5 1 NONE 07/10 AM 8.2 3.6 1.5 1 MODERATE 07/10 PM 5.9 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 08/11 AM 7.8 3.2 1.3 1 MODERATE 08/11 PM 5.3 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 09/12 PM 6.5 1.9 0.4 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/12 AM 2.8 0.8 1.2 4 NONE 07/12 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 5 MINOR 08/12 AM 2.6 0.6 1.0 5 NONE 08/12 PM 3.2 1.2 1.1 4 MINOR 09/01 AM 2.6 0.6 1.0 2 NONE 09/01 PM 2.6 0.6 0.6 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/10 PM 4.2 1.2 1.4 4 NONE 07/10 AM 5.0 2.0 1.3 4-5 MODERATE 07/10 PM 4.2 1.2 1.5 4 NONE 08/11 AM 4.9 1.9 1.4 4 MINOR 08/11 PM 3.7 0.7 1.1 2 NONE 09/12 PM 3.9 0.9 0.6 1 NONE

