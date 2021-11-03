What’s New at Hollywood Studios: A HUGE Holiday Star Wars Collection and an ‘Eternals’ Sneak Peek

For the first time in…well ever, we have launched a magazine Insiders! You all have been asking for so long and now the first issue has finally launched as of Tuesday, October 26. A lot of hard work and creative minds came together to create content that covers all things Disney, Universal, and travel for theme park lovers all around the world. Our magazines feature gorgeous photos and will have in depth reviews from dining, experiences, events, attractions, fashion spreads, cruises, news, hotel reviews, and even some Disney Parks history! It really has so much wonderful content that is sure to engage readers page after page, and our reviews will help readers when it comes to planning their own upcoming and future vacations. Our first issue features Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and is full of lots of fun fall and Halloween content just in time for the spooky season!

